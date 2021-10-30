Live blog: Hawaii at Utah State

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 45-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

If the University of Hawaii wants any hope of playing for a Mountain West Conference championship like it did in 2019, then beating Utah State in Logan on Saturday is paramount to those hopes.

One factor that should favor the ‘Bows is the potential return of quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who was seen taking repetitions in full speed before the team’s 48-34 victory over New Mexico State last week.

Cordeiro, who has not thrown a pass in a game since Sept. 25, was active in practice leading up to the game against Utah State. However, UH has yet to budge in calling him a game-time decision.

Hawaii at Utah State, 9 a.m. HST