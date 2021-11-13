Live blog: Hawaii at UNLV

HONOLULU, HI – OCTOBER 02: Calvin Turner Jr. #7 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is taken down by Steven Comstock #22 of the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of an NCAA football game at the Clarance T.C. Ching Complex on October 2, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

After falling to San Diego State 17-10 last week, the bowl picture is clear for the University of Hawaii football team heading into its final three games of the 2021 regular season. The Rainbow Warriors must win out, starting with a game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

Hawaii (4-6, 1-4 Mountain West Conference) and UNLV (1-8, 1-4) are tied for last in the conference standings, and the loser will take the lead for last place. The Rebels, led by true freshman quarterback and Kailua quarterback Cameron Friel, won its first game of the season with a 31-17 victory over New Mexico last week.

UH, meanwhile, has lost two straight games but has won three straight over UNLV.

UNLV 17, Hawaii 10, 11:07, 3Q

1:00: Hawaii goes four-and-out and punts. UNLV will begin from its own 19 with 11:07 left in the third quarter.

12:57: Hawaii starts its first possession of the second half from its own 25.

12:55: TOUCHDOWN REBELS. UNLV takes its first lead of the game on Williams’ second touchdown of the day, this time from seven yards out. UNLV up 17-10 with 12:09 left in the third quarter.

12:50: UNLV will begin on its own 12 after Hawaii’s second half kickoff.

THIRD QUARTER

12:29: The first half ends with the teams tied at 10-10. UNLV will receive the second half kickoff.

12:27: Daniel Gutierrez makes a 20-yard field goal to tie things up at 10 with nine seconds remaining in the second quarter.

12:17: Chevan Cordeiro is INTERCEPTED by UNLV’s Ricky Johnson at the Hawaii 39 with 2:12 left in the first half.

12:10: UNLV goes for it on fourth-and-2 and gets called SHORT on the Hawaii 2. UH takes over with 4:49 left in the second quarter.

12 p.m.: UH goes three-and-out and punts. The Rebels get the ball back on their own 46 with 8:55 left in the second quarter.

11:56: Hawaii forces a UNLV punt and it pinned at its own 3 with 10:10 remaining in the second quarter.

11:50: Hawaii doesn’t pick up the first down and punts to the UNLV 9 with 14:13 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

11:46: The first quarter ends with Hawaii leading 10-7. The Rainbow Warriors will face third-and-16 at midfield when play resumes to begin the second quarter.

11:44: Friel is INTERCEPTED by Solo Turner at the UNLV 44 with 11 seconds left in the first quarter.

11:40: Hawaii isn’t able to get into the end zone but takes the lead back on Shipley’s 32-yard field goal.

11:37: UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel is INTERCEPTED by Khoury Bethley at the UNLV 18 with 3:46 left in the first quarter.

11:32: A bizarre drive in which Hawaii uses two timeouts ends in a punt for UH. UNLV gets the ball back on its own 4 with 5:47 left in the first quarter.

11:23: TOUCHDOWN UNLV. The Rebels drive right down the field and tie the game on Charles Williams’ five-yard score with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

11:16: Hawaii goes three-and-out but is in field goal range, but Matthew Shipley’s attempt is wide left. UNLV gets the ball back on its own 26 with 11:53 left in the first quarter.

11:14: Darius Muasau RECOVERS a FUMBLE at the UNLV 28 with 12:51 left in the first quarter.

11:11: UNLV will begin from its own 25 to begin the game after a touchback on the kickoff.

11:09: Chevan Cordeiro goes deep to Nick Mardner on the first play of the game for a TOUCHDOWN. Hawaii leads 7-0 after Matthew Shipley’s extra point with 14:40 remaining in the first quarter.

11:08 a.m.: UNLV wins the toss and defers. UH will receive to begin this game. Dedrick Parson takes the opening kickoff to the Hawaii 21.

FIRST QUARTER

Hawaii has taken the field at Allegiant Stadium for a game for the first time in program history. The field is shared between UNLV and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

PREGAME