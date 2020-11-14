Live blog: Hawaii at San Diego State

A crucial matchup in the Mountain West Conference race between a pair of 2-1 teams is set to get underway as Hawaii and San Diego State kicks off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. at 11 a.m. HST.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Stay with KHON2 as we’ll provide live updates of the game below.

Hawaii 0, San Diego State 0, 8:58, 1Q

11:22: The ‘Bows go three-and-out again and punt. SDSU will start from its own 18 with 8:58 remaining in the first.

11:19: The Rainbow Warriors force a quick three-and-out, led by a tackle for loss by Penei Pavihi and then a quarterback pressure by Pavihi that almost caused an interception. After the a fair catch by Melquise Stovall on the punt, the Rainbow Warriors begin from their own 32 with 10:09 left in the first.

11:15: The Rainbow Warriors quickly go three-and-out and punt. After Adam Stack’s punt, the Aztecs muff the punt but recover and will begin their next drive from their own 11.

11:12: Great start for the Hawaii defense. Although the Aztecs gain a quick first down, the Rainbow Warriors force consecutive tackles for loss and a third-and-20 for SDSU. After the Aztecs punt from their own 26, the Rainbow Warriors will start from their own 42.

11:07: Matthew Shipley’s kickoff sails into the end zone for a touchback.

11:06 a.m.: Hawaii wins the toss and defers. The Rainbow Warriors will kick off to begin the game.

FIRST QUARTER

10:45 a.m.: Kickoff is around 15 minutes away in a sunny California day. The Rainbow Warriors will return to their season-opening uniform combination of black helmets, white jerseys and white pants.