Live blog: Hawaii at San Diego State

A crucial matchup in the Mountain West Conference race between a pair of 2-1 teams is set to get underway as Hawaii and San Diego State kicks off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. at 11 a.m. HST.

Hawaii 0, San Diego State 0, 8:58, 1Q

11:22: The ‘Bows go three-and-out again and punt. SDSU will start from its own 18 with 8:58 remaining in the first.

11:19: The Rainbow Warriors force a quick three-and-out, led by a tackle for loss by Penei Pavihi and then a quarterback pressure by Pavihi that almost caused an interception. After the a fair catch by Melquise Stovall on the punt, the Rainbow Warriors begin from their own 32 with 10:09 left in the first.

11:15: The Rainbow Warriors quickly go three-and-out and punt. After Adam Stack’s punt, the Aztecs muff the punt but recover and will begin their next drive from their own 11.

11:12: Great start for the Hawaii defense. Although the Aztecs gain a quick first down, the Rainbow Warriors force consecutive tackles for loss and a third-and-20 for SDSU. After the Aztecs punt from their own 26, the Rainbow Warriors will start from their own 42.

11:07: Matthew Shipley’s kickoff sails into the end zone for a touchback.

11:06 a.m.: Hawaii wins the toss and defers. The Rainbow Warriors will kick off to begin the game.

FIRST QUARTER

10:45 a.m.: Kickoff is around 15 minutes away in a sunny California day. The Rainbow Warriors will return to their season-opening uniform combination of black helmets, white jerseys and white pants.

