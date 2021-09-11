Live blog: Hawaii at Oregon State

Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) looks for running room after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

The University of Hawaii football team will look for its first-ever victory at Oregon State when it takes on the Beavers in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday. The ‘Bows are 4-7 in all-time matchups against the Beavs, but all four victories were on Oahu.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-1) have already faced a Pac-12 opponent on the road in 2021, opening their season with a rout at the hands of UCLA.

The Rainbow Warriors won their most recent contest against the Beavers, which occurred during Week 1 of the 2019 season at Aloha Stadium. Can the ‘Bows make it two straight against the Beavs? Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game below.

Oregon State 24, Hawaii 7, Halftime

6:30: UH can’t get another scoring drive together and heads into halftime trailing 24-7.

6:25: Hawaii forces a punt and will get the ball with 46 seconds left from its own 20. ‘Bows have two timeouts.

6:14: UH gains some first downs but punts from midfield. That may have been its window to make this a game, as Oregon State will get the ball from its own 13 with 3:11 left in the first half.

6:08: Hawaii will start from its own 20 after the touchback.

6:05: The Beavers drive down the field but Hawaii gets a critical third down stop to force a field goal, which is good from 27 yards out. Oregon State leads 24-7 with 5:03 left in the first half.

5:58: Oregon State will start from its own 23 with 10:25 left in the half.

5:55: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Hawaii gets on the board with a 12-yard pass from Chevan Cordeiro to Calvin Turner. Oregon State still leads 21-7 with 10:30 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

5:44: The first quarter comes to a merciful end with UH losing 21-0.

5:41: TOUCHDOWN BEAVS. This is getting out of hand. Chance Nolan hauls in a 6-yard touchdown. Oregon State leads 21-0 with 22 seconds left in the first quarter and has gained 219 yards.

5:31: UH quickly goes three-and-out and punts. Oregon starts from its own 36 with 5:43 left in the first quarter.

5:29: Hawaii to start from its own 17.

5:25: TOUCHDOWN BEAVERS. B.J. Baylor takes a handoff 66 yards to the house. Oregon State leads 14-0 with 7:04 left in the first quarter.

5:21: Hawaii gets to the Oregon State 30 but the drive is stalled by a false start by Solo Vaipulu. The Rainbow Warriors punt, and the Beavers will begin from their own 20 after a touchback on Matthew Shipley’s punt.

5:15: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

5:12: TOUCHDOWN OREGON STATE. The Beavers drive right down the field and cap it off with a 2-yard Jack Colletto touchdown from the wildcat formation. OSU up 7-0 with 10:43 remaining in the first quarter.

5:05 p.m. HST: Hawaii wins the toss and defers. Oregon State receives to begin the game. Kyler Halvorsen kicks the opening kickoff out of bounds and Oregon State will begin from its own 35 yard line.

FIRST QUARTER

PREGAME: The Rainbow Warriors are wearing a uniform combination they have yet to wear this season but one that was ubiquitous from the 2018 season on: Black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.