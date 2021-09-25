Live blog: Hawaii at New Mexico State

HONOLULU, HI – SEPTEMBER 18: Chevan Cordeiro #12 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors hand off to Dae Dae Hunter #0 during the first half of an NCAA football game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Clarance T.C. Ching Complex on September 18, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

After a gut-wrenching loss against San Jose State last week, the University of Hawaii football team is on the road for a game at New Mexico State in a game it absolutely must win to get its season back on track.

Can the Rainbow Warriors pull it off? Stay with KHON2 for live updates of the game.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kickoff between the ‘Bows and Aggies is set for 2 p.m. HST. The game will not be shown on live television. Instead, it will be streamed on FloFootball. The link for the game (paid subscription required) can be found here.

Hawaii 17, New Mexico State 13, 0:44, 2Q

3:31: NMSU makes another drive down the field that ends in a field goal try, and Albertson’s 29-yard attempt is NO GOOD. Hawaii has one timeout with 44 seconds left in the first half.

3:22: Cordeiro hits Turner in the hands but it’s not caught. Instead, it’s INTERCEPTED by Syrus Dumas to the NMSU 29 with 6:16 left in the first half.

3:16: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

3:13: New Mexico State cuts the Hawaii lead to 17-13 after Albertson kicks a 20-yard field goal with 7:58 left in the first half. NMSU was facing fourth-and-goal from the UH 3 and it looks like there was little debate about going for it to potentially tie the game. The Aggies choose to take the points.

3:10: Hawaii FUMBLES and New Mexico State RECOVERS on the Hawaii 37.

3:05: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after the touchback.

3:02: TOUCHDOWN NEW MEXICO STATE. The Aggies drive right down the field and respond with a 6-yard pass from Jonah Johnson to Robert Downs. UH lead is 17-10 with 11:27 left in the second quarter.

2:56: New Mexico State will regroup and start from its own 25 after a touchback.

2:53: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Quentin Fraizer tips a backwards pass and it’s scooped up by Cameron Lockridge for a touchdown. Hawaii leads 17-3 with 13:31 left in the second quarter.

2:49: UH can’t pick up another first down in the new quarter and punts to the NMSU 23 with 14:16 left in the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

2:44: The first quarter ends with Hawaii leading 10-3. UH picks up a pair of first downs and will begin from its own 40 when play resumes.

2:42: The Aggies gain a first down but not another and punt. Hawaii will start out from its own 12 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.

2:36: Another Halvorsen kickoff goes into the end zone for a touchback.

2:35: UH moves the ball down the field but faces fourth down on the NMSU 9 and elects to kick a field goal. Matthew Shipley’s field goal hits the left upright but goes through to extend the lead to 10-3 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

2:27: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and punt, including a Darius Muasau sack on third down. After the punt, Hawaii will start from its own 38 with 7:51 left in the first.

2:24: NMSU will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

2:23: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. In the first offensive play of the game for Hawaii, Chevan Cordeiro hits Nick Mardner in stride on a 74-yard play action deep ball for a touchdown. Shipley’s PAT is good and Hawaii leads 7-3 with 9:19 left in the first quarter.

2:20: Hawaii will start from its own 26 after Dedrick Parson’s return.

2:18: New Mexico State methodically drives down the field but can’t get a first down in the red zone. Ethan Albertson makes a 33-yard field goal to put the Aggies up 3-0 with 9:33 left in the first quarter.

2:10: New Mexico State faces third-and-2 from its own 33 and calls a timeout with 14:04 remaining in the first quarter.

2:08 p.m.: Hawaii kicks off to begin the game as Kyler Halvorsen’s kick sails into the end zone.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: The Rainbow Warriors are wearing black helmets, white jerseys and white pants. It’s the first time they’ve worn that combination this year.