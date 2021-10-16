Live blog: Hawaii at Nevada

Fresno State defensive back Jason Diaz Jr. (39) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) causing a fumble during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

After a bye week, the University of Hawaii football team returns to the field to take on Nevada for a crucial Mountain West matchup.

KHON2 will provide live updates of the game between the Rainbow Warriors and the Wolf Pack.

Nevada 17, Hawaii 14, 9:39, 2Q

5:44: TOUCHDOWN NEVADA. Taua gets in the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, this time from 10 yards out. Nevada leads UH 17-14 with 9:39 left in the second quarter.

5:40: Hawaii forces another punt, but the fair catch is MUFFED. Nevada takes over at the Hawaii 19.

5:33: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Dae Dae Hunter with ANOTHER long-distance score, this time from 81 yards out. He’s up to 149 yards for the day after losing some yards on previous carries. Shipley’s extra point is good and Hawaii leads 14-10 with 12:42 left in the first quarter.

5:30: Hawaii will start from its own 19 after Calvin Turner’s return.

5:27: TOUCHDOWN NEVADA. Toa Taua finishes off the drive for the Wolf Pack with a 6-yard rush. Talter’s PAT is good and Nevada leads 10-7 with 12:58 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

5:19: The first quarter ends with Hawaii leading 7-3. The ‘Bows have hung tough defensive so far. Nevada faces second-and-7 to begin the second quarter.

5:16: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. Nevada will take over from its own 16 with eight seconds left in the quarter.

5:13: Hawaii forces another Nevada punt. The Rainbow Warriors will take over from its own 36 after Calvin Turner’s return.

5:03: Hawaii gains a first down but can’t get another and decide to punt on fourth-and-1. Nevada will get the ball on its own 13 with 5:19 left in the first quarter.

4:56: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and punt. The Rainbow Warriors will start from its own 8 after the punt with 8:20 left in the first quarter.

4:54: Nevada will start from its own 24 after the kickoff.

4:52: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Dae Dae Hunter takes a handoff 75 yards to the house on the team’s first offensive play. Matthew Shipley’s extra point is good and UH leads 7-3 with 9:35 remaining in the first quarter.

4:49: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff. It is indeed Brayden Schager starting at quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors.

4:46: Nevada drives swiftly to the Hawaii red zone but can’t convert a third-and-goal at the Hawaii 2. Brandon Talton gets Nevada on the board with a 23-yard field goal with 9:46 left in the first quarter.

4:38: Kyler Halvorsen kicks off for a touchback. Nevada will start from its own 25.

4:37 p.m.: Nevada wins the toss and receives.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: The status of Hawaii’s starting quarterback will be a game-time decision, as regular starter Chevan Cordeiro continues to heal from a shoulder injury. If Cordeiro is unable to go and Brayden Schager gets the starting nod again, the team will be in capable hands as the true freshman led the Rainbow Warriors to a victory over then-No. 18 Fresno State the last time the team took the field.