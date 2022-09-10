After a weather delay that lasted an hour, the University of Hawaii football team is set to take on Michigan in the first road game of the Timmy Chang era.

Joey Yellen is starting at quarterback for the second week in a row as Brayden Schager tends to an injury.

Follow along as live updates will be below.

No. 4 Michigan 21, Hawaii 0, 14:40, 2Q

3:52: Hawaii punts again and Michigan will start from its own 8.

SECOND QUARTER

3:47: Hawaii will start the second quarter down 21-0 and facing second-and-11.

3:46: Hawaii forces its first punt of the day and will start from its own 48 with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

3:42: The Hawaii offense is limited to one first down again and punts, which is downed at the Michigan 6 with 2:08 left in the first.

3:36: TOUCHDOWN UM. Wilson gets his second touchdown of the day on a reverse. Hawaii trails 21-0 with 4:23 left in the first quarter.

3:31: Hawaii gets its first first down of the day on a 13-yard completion from Yellen to Jonah Panoke but can’t get another. Michigan starts from the Hawaii 42 after the punt return.

3:26: Hawaii starting from its own 25 after the ensuing touchback.

3:24: TOUCHDOWN WOLVERINES. Michigan has no trouble driving down the field again, capping off the drive on a 1-yard touchdown rush from Blake Corum. Wolverines lead 14-0 with 7:36 left in the first.

3:13: Another three-and-out for the Rainbow Warriors. Michigan starts from its own 23 after the punt.

3:11: Hawaii starting from its own 25 again after the touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

3:09: TOUCHDOWN MICHIGAN. Former Saint Louis standout and Maui native Roman Wilson hauls in a 42-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolverines a 7-0 lead with 12:48 left in the first. That was fast.

3:04: Hawaii swiftly goes three-and-out and punts. Michigan will start from its own 33 at 13:24 left in the first.

3 p.m.: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER