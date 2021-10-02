Live blog: Fresno State at Hawaii

The Hawaii football team takes the field before the inaugural home game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Field before their NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

The University of Hawaii football team is set to take on No. 18 Fresno State in its annual homecoming game, although fans will not be allowed to attend due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Honolulu.

The matchup between the Bulldogs (4-1) and Rainbow Warriors (2-3) pits the nation’s passing yards leader in Jake Haener (1,842) heading into Week 4 against Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who is not far behind at No. 4 with 1,410.

Cordeiro and the Rainbow Warriors outdueled Haener and the Bulldogs to open the 2020 season. Can the ‘Bows beat a much improved Bulldogs team in 2021? Stay with KHON2 for live updates.

No. 18 Fresno State 14, Hawaii 10, 4:39, 2Q

6:27: Facing fourth-and-11 at the Hawaii 36, Fresno State elects to punt. Hawaii will get the ball on its own 20 after a touchback.

6:21: Brayden Schager gets hit on third down and fumbles, which is RECOVERED by Fresno State at the Hawaii 40 with 6:49 left in the first half. After a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Fresno State, the ball is moved back to the FS 45.

6:16: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after the touchback.

6:13: TOUCHDOWN BULLDOGS. Fresno State takes the lead after Haener finds an open Pope for his second touchdown of the day from eight yards out. Silva’s PAT is good and Hawaii trails 14-10 with 9:06 left in the second quarter.

6:01: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts from its own 6, which is fair caught by Rivers at the Fresno State 48.

5:56: Hawaii cornerback Cortez Davis comes up huge with an INTERCEPTION at the UH 1-yard line with 14:54 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

5:53: The first quarter ends with Hawaii leading 10-7. However, Fresno State has a fresh set of downs at the UH 17 to begin the second.

5:47: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts for the first time today. Fresno State will begin from midfield after Ronnie Rivers’ return with 2:52 left in the first.

5:44: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback.

5:42: TOUCHDOWN FRESNO STATE. Darius Muasau drops a surefire interception. Right after that, Jake Haener connects with Zane Pope on a 65-yard touchdown. Cesar Silva knocks the extra point through. UH leads 10-7 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

5:38: Fresno State will begin from its own 25 after another Halvorsen touchback.

5:35: Hawaii makes another trip to the red zone but can’t get 6. Matthew Shipley makes a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

5:30: Schager appeared to be intercepted on a tipped pass but due to a defensive holding, it’s called back.

5:26: Fresno State gets into Hawaii territory but the UH D-line has come to play and forces another punt. UH gets the ball on its own 20 after a fair catch on the punt with 7:40 left in the first.

5:21: Kyler Halvorsen has a kickoff for a touchback. Fresno State will begin from its own 25.

5:18: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Schager calmly goes 4-for-6 with 41 yards. The drive is capped off by a Calvin Turner 1-yard rush. The ‘Bows lead No. 18 Fresno State 7-0 with 10:11 left in the first.

5:09: Fresno State appears to gain a first down, but UH recovers a FUMBLE on its own 30.

5:05: The opening kickoff is taken to the 40 by Fresno State. After the play, Cameron Lockridge was carted off due to injury. So for the rest of the game, UH will be without its regular quarterback and probably one of its top defensive backs.

FIRST QUARTER

PREGAME — Breaking: Brayden Schager will start at quarterback for Hawaii after Chevan Cordeiro appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in last week’s game against Fresno State. Schager took all the pregame reps at Q1 prior to the game. Cordeiro was dressed, but did not throw.