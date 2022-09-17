Is Saturday the day?

The University of Hawaii football team is still looking for its first win of the 2022 season, as well as the first win of the Timmy Chang era.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Saturday’s contest against FCS opponent Duquesne presents an opportunity for the Rainbow Warriors to get that elusive victory. But can the ‘Bows get it done? Stay with KHON2 for updates below:

Hawaii 14, Duquesne 3, 11:00, 2Q

6:58: Duquesne will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

6:55: After two penalties, Dedrick Parson scores his second touchdown of the day on an 18-yard run with 11 minutes left in the second. UH up 14-3.

6:51: Duquesne punts and it’s BLOCKED by Kaulana Makaula. Hawaii gets the ball on the Duquesne 14 with 11:53 left in the first half.

6:44: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. Duquesne gets the ball back on its own 37 with 14:07 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

6:40: End of the first quarter. Hawaii leads 7-3 and faces second-and-9 from its own 11 when play resumes.

6:39: The Dukes get some yardage but ultimately punt. Hawaii takes over from its own 10 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

6:33: Duquesne will start from its own 15 with 4:15 left in the first.

6:30: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Dedrick Parson scores on a run from five yards out, Matthew Shipley’s PAT is good and Hawaii leads 7-3 with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

6:23: Jalen Perdue takes a return all the way to the Duquesne 35 with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

6:20: Duquesne is on the board first after a methodical 14-play, 56-yard drive that ends on a 26-yard field goal by Brian Bruzdewicz with 6:17 left in the first.

6:10: A quick three-and-out and punt for the Hawaii offense gives Duquesne the ball at its own 35 with 13:54 left in the first quarter.

6:08: Hawaii will begin the game from its own 19.

6:07 p.m.: Duquesne wins the toss and defers to the second half. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: Homecoming festivities are underway for the crowd, which are scattered across campus. On the field, although Joey Yellen is set to get the start at quarterback, Brayden Schager was seen participating in warmups in full uniform. He did not play last week against Michigan due to an injury.