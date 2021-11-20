Live blog: Colorado State at Hawaii

Hawaii players kneel after losing to UNLV in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

With last week’s loss against UNLV knocking the University of Hawaii football team out of bowl contention, all the Rainbow Warriors have left to play for is pride.

Senior night serves as a good time to do so, as the ‘Bows will take on Colorado State in their final home game of the 2021 season.

Hawaii 29, Colorado State 10, 14:11, 3Q

8:03: Hawaii FUMBLES it right back and CSU takes over at the UH 32 with 14:11 left in the third.

8:01: CSU appears to have a big gain but the ball is FUMBLED and RECOVERED by Hawaii on its own 49 with 14:51 remaining in the third quarter.

8:00: Colorado State will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the second half kickoff.

THIRD QUARTER

7:39: Colorado State takes a knee to end the first half down 29-10. The Rams will receive to begin the second half.

7:37: TOUCHDOWN UH. Cameron Lockridge picks off Todd Centerio for a 40-yard PICK SIX. Shipley’s PAT is good and it boosts Hawaii’s lead to 29-10 with 13 seconds left in the second half.

7:36: Hawaii can’t get more than one first down and punts. Colorado State will start at its own 5 with 35 seconds left in the first half.

7:30: Hawaii forces a punt and will take over from its own 20 after a touchback with 1:43 left in the second.

7:27: Colorado State takes over from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

7:25: TOUCHDOWN RAINBOW WARRIORS. Cordeiro finds a WIDE OPEN Zion Bowens, who takes it 93 yards to the house. The ‘Bows go for 2 and don’t convert, so the lead is 22-10 with exactly 3 minutes left in the second quarter.

7:23: Hawaii forces a punt and gets the ball back on its own 6 with 3:38 left in the first half. The Rainbow Warriors have already used all three of their timeouts in the first half.

7:17: After a three-and-out and punt, Colorado State takes over from the Hawaii 38 with exactly 5 minutes remaining in the half.

7:14: Hawaii forces a punt and will take over from its own 4 after Ryan Stonehouse’s punt.

7:05: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Chevan Cordeiro runs for a 15-yard score. It was the first touchdown drive that the Rainbow Warriors had that lasted over one play since their Oct. 30 loss at Utah State. Hawaii now leads 16-10 with 9:35 left in the second quarter.

6:59: Hawaii to start from its own 26 with 12:29 left in the second.

6:58: Cayden Camper’s 30-yard field goal puts Colorado State back in front 10-9 with 12:35 left in the second quarter.

6:49: After a lengthy review, it turns out Hawaii fumbled on its own 22, where Colorado State has the ball now.

SECOND QUARTER

6:46: The first quarter ends with Hawaii leading 9-7. The ‘Bows will face third-and-8 on its own 27 when play resumes.

6:45: Hawaii forces another punt and will take over from its own 20 after a touchback with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

6:38: Colorado State will begin from its own 30 after the kickoff.

6:35: Hawaii leads 9-7 after Matthew Shipley’s third field goal of the day, this time from 34 yards out with 4:03 left in the first quarter.

6:31: Hawaii forces a punt and will begin from its own 26 with 6:41 remaining in the first.

6:28: Colorado State will begin from its own 26.

6:26: Matthew Shipley’s 43-yard field goal attempt is good, cutting the CSU lead to 7-6 with 9:02 remaining in the first quarter.

6:20: Jalen Perdue takes the ensuing kickoff to the Hawaii 35 with 11:27 left in the first.

6:17: TOUCHDOWN COLORADO STATE. Hawaii sends the house on third down and Cam Bowen turns a short pass into a 69-yard touchdown. The Rams lead 7-3 with 11:33 remaining in the first quarter after Tyler Quinn’s extra point.

6:15: Colorado State will begin from its own 25 after the kickoff.

6:12: Hawaii takes a 3-0 lead after a 42-yard field goal by Matthew Shipley with 12:52 left in the first quarter.

6:07 p.m.: Hawaii will start from its own 17 after Calvin Turner’s kickoff return.

FIRST QUARTER

Hawaii wins the toss and will receive.

PREGAME