Live blog: Boise State at Hawaii

Although three Mountain West Conference football games were canceled this Saturday, the matchup between Hawaii and Boise State carries on with its scheduled 6 p.m. kickoff at Aloha Stadium.

The Broncos landed in Honolulu approximately 24 hours prior to the game. How will the unusually quick road turnaround affect them?

Boise State 0, Hawaii 0, 11:14, 1Q

6:09: The Rainbow Warriors also go three-and-out and punt. Boise State gets the ball back on its own 25.

6:06: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and punt. The Rainbow Warriors will start from their own 39 after a short punt.

6:03 p.m.: Matthew Shipley kicks the ball off for Hawaii into the end zone for a touchback. Boise State will begin from its own 25.

FIRST QUARTER

5:50 p.m. Both teams are ready to go for the last college football game of the day (and week).