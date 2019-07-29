Web Extra: Williamsport Beyond Baseball: Thomas T. Taber Museum

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Gary Parks, the Executive Director of the Thomas T. Taber Museum talks about the exhibits and attractions at the museum.

“The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has a rich it interprets the entire county. The county is the largest county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania it over 1200 square miles. And so we talk about the development of the county from the very early inhabitants by the Native Americans through the early settlement through the logging and lumber era of the 1870’s in which people made vast fortunes and built millionaire houses on millionaire row.

“I think one of the highlights of the tour is our toy train display downstairs, We have over 300 model trains that were collected by Larue Shemp. We actually have generations of families coming back to enjoy the trains”

“Our fine art collection- Severin Rosen was a painter who came here during the logging and lumber era. He started painting these beautiful still lives of fruits and flowers, He really was not appreciated. In the 1960’s Jackie Kennedy with two Severin Rosen paintings and suddenly the price tag went up we are very lucky to have one in our collection,

“I think I appreciate the general store, it is the recreation of the Ralston General Store. It was the gathering place for the whole community-you come not only to pick up essentials the post office was there- they stayed to play checkers they talked about the local gossip and met one another in a friendly setting”

Coming events: One of the most enjoyable events at the Taber Museum is the annual Bottles & Brews Fundraiser! The event is always scheduled for the second Friday of August. August 9th

Bottles & Brews is an opportunity for folks to sample the wares of local amateur and professional brewers, vintners and distillers. A delightful selection of catered cuisine, raffles and prizes galore will add to the festivities.

