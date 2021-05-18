Limited number of fans permitted to attend final ‘Bows baseball series of the season this weekend

Following the announcement of new state and county guidelines regarding spectator attendance at outdoor sporting events, the University of Hawai’i will allow a limited number of fans to attend the final home baseball series May 21-23, against UC San Diego.



Attendance will be limited to player family and friends ONLY as allowed by NCAA Rules. Scouts will be allowed entry with proper identification. No tickets will be sold for these games.

All visitors to Les Murakami Stadium will be required to complete the University’s health screening survey via the LumiSight app each day.



All visitors must follow state and city guidelines including wearing masks and physically distancing at all times while in the facility and on campus. Refusal to follow any of these guidelines will lead to removal from the home event and/or access to the next home event.

There will be a limited concession menu announced later this week. No alcohol will be sold or distributed. Outside food and beverages are prohibited.



Parking information will also be released later this week.