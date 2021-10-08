Limited fan attendance allowed for UH home athletic events starting next week

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa home athletic events in the second half of October after the City and County of Honolulu and state announced a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting October 13, outdoor seated entertainment events, including sporting arenas and concert venues, will be allowed at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 attendees (whichever is smaller); and beginning October 20, indoor seated entertainment venues are allowed at 50% capacity or a maximum of 500 attendees (whichever is smaller).

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi made the announcement on October 8 in a news conference with Gov. David Ige.

All attendees must be vaccinated, masked and physically distanced and all events must have an approved COVID-19 mitigation plan. No food or beverages will be allowed, other than water.

UH Mānoa Athletics Director David Matlin issued the following the statement after the announcement:

“The University of Hawaiʻi is extremely pleased that State and City and County leadership are now allowing spectators at UH sporting events. We will be ready to welcome more and more fans as pandemic conditions continue to improve. This is a great step forward for our fans who have been eager to cheer on the Rainbow Warrior football team and the Rainbow Wahine volleyball and soccer teams. More importantly, it’s great for our student-athletes who have been looking forward to seeing their family and friends in the stands along with the rest of the UH faithful. This announcement is also bigger than sports. Hopefully, when we look back, it will be remembered as a major milestone of our state returning to normalcy after more than 20 months of enduring this terrible pandemic.”

‘Having that crowd to perform for and feeding off each other I feel like would be something special’ – Announced loosened restrictions allow @HawaiiFootball to have 1k family & friends in attendance at next home game on October 23 • For more 👉🏽 https://t.co/7U4jDDI00x #GoBows pic.twitter.com/jnZyhSI7vv — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 9, 2021

The first UH athletics events eligible to have a limited number of fans will be UH’s women’s soccer match on October 14 (vs. UC Irvine) at the Waipiʻo Peninsula Soccer Stadium, followed by UH’s home football game against New Mexico State on October 23, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, women’s volleyball at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on October 29 (vs. UC Davis) and October 30 (vs. UC Riverside), and Rainbow Wahine soccer’s last regular season match of the season on October 31 (vs. UC San Diego).

With #HawaiiWBB’s season starting November 3, the first steps of allowing family/friends at UH sporting events provides head coach Laura Beeman hope that her team can finally ‘feel the Aloha’ that she sold them on in recruiting process @HawaiiWBB @LauraBeeman #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/ycWRqsZOuY — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 9, 2021

Information for Fans

Everyone attending UH home athletic events will need to comply with UH’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. This includes uploading proof of vaccination to the UH LumiSight app, receiving approval (may take up to 24 hours), passing the daily health check-in on the app and showing the green “You may report to campus” status with the current date to be allowed into the stadium on gameday. There will be no concession stands, face masks will be required unless actively drinking water and attendees must be physically distanced.

More on the Lumisight app

LumiSight UH is available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It is also available on the LumiSight UH website for those without access to a suitable mobile device, or those who prefer not to download the mobile app. Anyone who has to be on a UH campus or an off-campus facility is required to use the LumiSight UH app.