University of Hawaii ace pitcher and Kamehameha alum Li’i Pontes earned All-Big West Conference first team honors on Thursday.

Pontes, who started the year as the team’s closer, eventually emerged as the team’s No. 1 starter, finishing with a 5-1 record and a 2.94 ERA in 70.1 innings pitched, going without a loss until his final start of the season.

Pontes, who is listed as a junior, has one season of eligibility remaining but could decide to go pro this summer via the MLB Draft or free agency.

Sophomore second baseman Stone Miyao earned second-team honors after hitting .309 in conference play and .292 overall for the 2022 season. After starting 44 games at second base, Miyao made only three errors.

Rounding Hawaii’s five all-conference honors were infielder Kyson Donahue, DallasJ Duarte and centerfielder Cole Cabrera, who were all among the team’s leaders in batting average. Donahue hit .304, Duarte hit .293 and Cabrera hit .292.

The Rainbow Warriors finished 28-24 in 2022, including a 19-11 mark in Big West play. The ‘Bows, who joined the Big West in 2013, have previously never finished above .500 in BWC competition.