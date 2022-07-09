Perfect Game USA is making its return to the islands.

Known as one of the nation’s foremost baseball prospect showcase organizations, Perfect Game holds events across the country year round but has not held an official event in Hawaii since 2008.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Perfect Game Hawaii will host a prospect invitational on Aug. 4 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Two sessions will be held on Aug. 4: One for Class of 2025 prospects at 4 p.m., and another for Class of 2027 prospects at 7:30 p.m. The event is for invited prospects only.

Among the coaches in attendance will be former Hawaii baseball standouts Cole Cabrera and Scotty Scott.