Leo Koloamatangi upgraded to New York Jets active roster

Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi was upgraded from the New York Jets practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

The move was made possible because center Ryan Kalil was placed on injured reserve.

During his career with the Rainbow Warriors, Koloamatangi played in 41 games from 2013 to 2016. He was signed by the Detroit Lions practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has bounced on and off the practice squad.

Kolomatangi was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Oct. 30.