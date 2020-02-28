Leilehua’s Netane Muti posts NFL Combine-high in bench press reps

Leilehua grad and former Fresno State offensive lineman Netane Muti posted 44 repetitions on the bench press during the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis.

One repetition weighs 225 pounds. Muti’s 44 reps was the most in an NFL Combine since Dontari Poe also had 44 in 2012, and seven shy of the all-time record set by Justin Ernest in 1999. The next closest in the 2020 combine was Indiana’s Simon Stepaniak, who had 37 reps.

In early January, Muti told KHON2 that the bench press was the part of the combine that he was looking forward to the most.

The former Hawaii commit measured at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds.