Fresno State’s Netane Muti celebrates a victory against BYU during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Fresno State won the game 20-13. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State offensive guard and Leilehua alum Netane Muti was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft’s sixth round on Saturday.

Muti was the 181st overall selection of the draft and the second pick of the sixth round.

He is the third player with Hawaii ties selected in this year’s draft, following Utah’s Bradlee Anae (via Kahuku) and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (via Saint Louis).