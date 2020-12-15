Leilehua’s Netane Muti makes first career start in win for Broncos

Denver Broncos guard Netane Muti (52) walks off the field an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Netane Muti started 2020 by betting on himself, forgoing his final year of eligibility at Fresno State in order to enter the NFL Draft.

In the 2019 season, Muti missed the final nine games of the season due to a foot injury. He figured that if he were to miss more time, he’d rather bide his time in the pros than wonder what could have been in college.

Muti impressed at the NFL Combine in February, putting up 44 repetitions on the bench press, which was tops among all participants. After getting selected in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos, he’s been ruled inactive in all but three of the Broncos’ games this season.

But on Sunday, Muti made his first career NFL start at right guard. Quarterback Drew Lock was sacked just once while completing 21 of his 27 passes for 280 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions as the Broncos improved to 5-8 with a 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Lock was complimentary of the protection provided by Muti, which would not have possible weren’t for the Leilehua graduate’s gamble in January, which has already paid dividends.

Here are how other players on 2020 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties performed during Week 14 of the season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had four tackles (two solo), including a historic strip sack in a 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After Tyson Alualu's sack and forced fumble of Josh Allen in the 2nd qtr, the @steelers have broken the 1999-2003 Buccaneers' all-time record of 69 straight games with a sack (since team sacks were recorded in 1963) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 14, 2020

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was ruled inactive in a 30-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles (three solo) in a 44-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): Correa was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 31-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone extra point of the day and did not attempt a field goal in a 36-7 loss to the Chicago Bears,

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman recorded one tackle in a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill has three tackles and a recovered fumble in a 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in a surprising 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints, who were the top seed in the NFC prior to the game. Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts was not sacked in leading the team to victory.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp made a tackle on special teams in a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota served as Derek Carr’s backup but did not see any action in a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa had one tackle in a 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Following surgery to remove a cancerous tumor two weeks ago, Sanchez is already back in the Colts’ facility and has not ruled out a return this season.

Just a little over a week after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, punter Rigoberto Sanchez is back in the Colts' building and attending special teams meetings. Asked if he thinks he can play again this season, Frank Reich says "I probably do." Very impressive. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 11, 2020

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 28 of his 48 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He ran for his first career touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak but also threw his first career interception.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai had three tackles (two solo) in a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Trevor Davis, receiver, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Manti Te’o, linebacker, Chicago Bears (Punahou)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)