Leilehua and UH-Hilo alum Brendan Sagara named co-pitching coach for Texas Rangers

Leilehua and University of Hawaii at Hilo alum Brendan Sagara has been named as one of the two co-pitching coaches for the Texas Rangers.

Sagara will split pitching coach duties with Doug Mathis.

OFFICIAL: Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara have been named co-pitching coaches. pic.twitter.com/mWIFWZjsNh — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 26, 2020

Sagara has been in professional baseball for 21 years, although this is his first time as a coach at the major league level. During the 2020 season, he was a special assistant with the Rangers as their player development and Triple-A pitching coach.

Sagara has also held multiple positions for the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets as a minor league pitching coach and scout.

Before he worked in professional baseball, Sagara was a star pitcher for the UH-Hilo baseball team. In his senior season in 1996, he went 8-2 with a 3.52 ERA. He was also an assistant coach for the Vulcans during the 2003-2004 academic year.