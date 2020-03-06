Leilehua and Roosevelt move up in divisions for 2020 Hawai’i High School Football season

The 2020 Hawaii High School Football season will see two programs leveling up in search for a state championship.
Hawaii Prep World first reported on Thursday that Leilehua and Roosevelt will each move-up a division with the Mighty Mules becoming the tenth team in the Open Division with the Rough Riders filling the void as the ninth team in Division-I.
The Open-Division will have a 10-team, nine game schedule while both D-I and D-II will have a nine team conference with eight divisional games.
The Mighty Mules, who lost in the OIA D-I title game a season ago, has posted an 18-6 record over the last two seasons.
The Roughriders have gone 22-5 in that same two season stretch, which included claiming the 2018 OIA championship, and a runner-up finish in 2019.
2020 OIA-ILH FOOTBALL
Open Division
Campbell
Farrington
Kahuku
Kamehameha
Kapolei
Leilehua
Mililani
Punahou
Saint Louis
Waianae
Division-I
Aiea
Castle
Damien
‘Iolani
Kailua
Moanalua
Radford
Roosevelt
Waipahu
Division-II
Kaimuki
Kaiser
Kalaheo
Kalani
McKinley
Nanakuli
Pac-Five
Pearl City
Waialua