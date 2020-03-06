Leilehua and Roosevelt move up in divisions for 2020 Hawai’i High School Football season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Leilehua Mules_109022

The 2020 Hawaii High School Football season will see two programs leveling up in search for a state championship.

Hawaii Prep World first reported on Thursday that Leilehua and Roosevelt will each move-up a division with the Mighty Mules becoming the tenth team in the Open Division with the Rough Riders filling the void as the ninth team in Division-I.

The Open-Division will have a 10-team, nine game schedule while both D-I and D-II will have a nine team conference with eight divisional games.

The Mighty Mules, who lost in the OIA D-I title game a season ago, has posted an 18-6 record over the last two seasons.

The Roughriders have gone 22-5 in that same two season stretch, which included claiming the 2018 OIA championship, and a runner-up finish in 2019.

ROOSEVELT FACE MASK TIGHT_1533094386570.jpg.jpg

2020 OIA-ILH FOOTBALL

Open Division
Campbell
Farrington
Kahuku
Kamehameha
Kapolei
Leilehua
Mililani
Punahou
Saint Louis
Waianae

Division-I
 Aiea
Castle
Damien
‘Iolani
Kailua
Moanalua
Radford
Roosevelt
Waipahu

Division-II
 Kaimuki
Kaiser
Kalaheo
Kalani
McKinley
Nanakuli
Pac-Five
Pearl City
Waialua

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR