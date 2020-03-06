Leilehua and Roosevelt move up in divisions for 2020 Hawai’i High School Football season

The 2020 Hawaii High School Football season will see two programs leveling up in search for a state championship.

Hawaii Prep World first reported on Thursday that Leilehua and Roosevelt will each move-up a division with the Mighty Mules becoming the tenth team in the Open Division with the Rough Riders filling the void as the ninth team in Division-I.

The Open-Division will have a 10-team, nine game schedule while both D-I and D-II will have a nine team conference with eight divisional games.

The Mighty Mules, who lost in the OIA D-I title game a season ago, has posted an 18-6 record over the last two seasons.

The Roughriders have gone 22-5 in that same two season stretch, which included claiming the 2018 OIA championship, and a runner-up finish in 2019.

2020 OIA-ILH FOOTBALL

Open Division

Campbell

Farrington

Kahuku

Kamehameha

Kapolei

Leilehua

Mililani

Punahou

Saint Louis

Waianae

Division-I

Aiea

Castle

Damien

‘Iolani

Kailua

Moanalua

Radford

Roosevelt

Waipahu

Division-II

Kaimuki

Kaiser

Kalaheo

Kalani

McKinley

Nanakuli

Pac-Five

Pearl City

Waialua