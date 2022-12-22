After a legendary coaching career that spanned the globe across multiple college and professional teams, Rick Pitino is back to where it all started.

Pitino, who has a college career head coaching record of 691-284 at six different schools with two national championships, also had separate stints as the head coach of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in the NBA. Following his college playing career at UMass in 1974, Pitino joined the University of Hawaii in 1974.

Pitino, now 70, is back on the UH-Manoa campus for the week as the head coach of Iona University. The Gaels open the 2022 Diamond Head Classic against SMU at the Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday at 10 a.m.

“I was a recruiter and I really wasn’t a coach back then,” Pitino recalls of his time at UH. “I was more just a young man that played at the University of Massachusetts, and I wound up being the head coach because we had a misfortune and the head coach got fired and I was coaching seven players against Jerry Tarkanian for the last six games.

“Hawaii was good. For the two years I was here, I was right out of college. Probably the best two years of my life for me. A young man who didn’t travel much out of the Eastern Seaboard and to come to Hawaii at that time, it was just incredible for me.”

Rick Pitino coaching UH in 1977 (Courtesy Hawaii Athletics)

Pitino coached the last six games of the 1975-1976 season for UH after head coach Bruce O’Neil was fired, amassing a record of 2-4.

In 1977, Pitino was mentioned in an NCAA report against the program along with O’Neil, alleging his part in providing impermissible travel, cars, and free food coupons for players, as well as providing misinformation to the NCAA when probed. It was ultimately recommended that O’Neil and Pitino disassociate from the University of Hawaii.

Forty-five years later, Pitino holds no ill will and is grateful for his time at UH, which comes full circle this week.

“I never held anything against anybody. What went on was something that happened. Whether I condone it or not is irrelevant because they were all really good people and all I can say is that the University of Hawaii was always special. They gave me my first break,” Pitino said. “Some people think, somebody said to me that you don’t put it on your resume. I said, well, first of all, I haven’t handed a resume in for 40 years, luckily for me.

“I always tell them, I told my team a long story about the University of Hawaii and my two great years and they were so jealous because I was single and I was telling them everything that we were doing back then and they were just like, ‘Can we go to Lanikai beach?’ I sent them a little tape of it and then said no, you’re not going to any beaches, we’re here for basketball. So, no, I have fond memories.”