Legendary local baseball coach Eric Kadooka died on Saturday morning, former colleagues and players have confirmed to KHON2.

Kadooka, who was 56, had been dealing with illness.

Kadooka led Punahou to an unprecedented run of seven consecutive HHSAA Division I titles from 2004 to 2010, a baseball state championship record.

Kadooka also coached Maryknoll from 2016 to 2019.