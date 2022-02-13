Led by UH signee Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu, ‘Iolani girls basketball heads into HHSAA tournament as top seed

The HHSAA girls basketball state championship is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by Hawaii signee Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu, three-time defending ILH champion ‘Iolani is the top seed.

The 12-team tournament will begin with four first-round games on Monday.

The Raiders, along with Konawaena, Lahainaluna and Campbell, receive a first-round bye and await the winner of Monday’s Maui-Kaiser matchup in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The full bracket and schedule can be found here.

