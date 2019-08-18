Leading 6-0 in fifth, Maui’s game suspended until Monday due to weather at Little League World Series

Central East Maui’s hopeful march towards a 2019 Little League World Series title experienced a delay on Sunday.

Leading 6-0 in the fifth inning against New Jersey in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, a rain delay suspended play for the day and will continue on Monday at 7:00 am HST on ESPN.

Hawaii took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after a solo shot over the centerfield wall and extended its lead in the second thanks to a fielding error from New Jersey, scoring two runs.

If the team out of Wailuku, Maui can hold on to the lead, they’ll move on to the next round of the LLWS and will take on the Southeast Regional winner, London South from South Riding. Virginia.

That game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 1:30 pm HST on ESPN.