Latest NFL roster updates for players with Hawaii ties

Roster moves were made today across the NFL as teams cut their respective rosters down to 53 players. A handful of first- or second-year players with ties to the islands made NFL rosters today and will be a part of their team’s 2019 season.

For others, they will become free agents or get signed to NFL practice squads.

Here’s the latest updates from players with ties to Hawaii and their NFL status:

Trevor Davis, former Rainbow Warrior receiver

Davis made the 53-man roster for the Green Bay roster. He recorded five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown this preseason.

John Ursua, Hawaii native and former Rainbow Warrior receiver

Ursua made the 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded four receptions for 100 yards this preseason.

Nate Herbig, Hawaii native and former Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman

Herbig made the 53-man roster for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was an undrafted free agent that was originally signed to a training camp deal.

Hercules Mata’afa, Hawaii native and former Washington State defensive lineman

Mata’afa made the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded four tackles and a sack this preseason.

Jahlani Tavai, former Rainbow Warrior linebacker

Tavai made the 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions. He recorded five tackles this preseason.

Marcus Mariota, Hawaii native and former Oregon Ducks quarterback

Mariota made the 534-man roster for the Tennessee Titans. He will be the starting quarterback for the Titans this season.

Rigoberto Sanchez, former Rainbow Warrior punter/kicker

Sanchez made the 53-man roster for the Indianapolis Colts. He will be the starting punter for the Colts this season.

Trayvon Henderson, former Rainbow Warrior safety

Hendersaon did not make the 53-man roster for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was one of the final cuts for the Bengals earlier today.

Jordan Ta’amu, Hawaii native and former Ole Miss quarterback