Late head coach Dick Tomey to be honored throughout Hawaii’s season opener against Arizona

When the University of Hawaii football team hits the field in their season opener against Arizona at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, the iconic presense of late head coach Dick Tomey will be felt.

Throughout the game, UH will honor the late Dick Tomey, who coached at both Hawai’i and Arizona. Tomey passed away in May after a battle with lung cancer.

The Aloha Spirit will always live with coach Dick Tomey's legacy. He's won many games during his time on the sidelines but his impact on the hundreds of young men can never be measured. Former players share memories of Coach. Join us at Sat.'s 🏈 game as we honor Coach. #HawaiiFB pic.twitter.com/VHRT21iJ1q — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) August 22, 2019

Tomey coached UH for 10 seasons from 1977-86, compiling a 63-46-3 record, and spent one season as special teams coordinator in 2011.

He is a member of the school’s Sports Circle of Honor.

Tomey left Hawai’i for Arizona in 1987 and led the Wildcats to seven bowl appearances in 14 seasons and was the school’s winningest coach.

Alumni of both Hawai’i and Arizona who played under Tomey, will join honorary captains Rich Tomey (Dick’s son) and Nanci Kincaid (Dick’s widow) for the pre-game coin toss. Dick Tomey alumni sign-up and information click here.

A special halftime performance which will include local musician Henry Kapono will accompany a slide show of Dick Tomey.

Who: Hawai’i (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0)

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, HI

Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)

Television: CBS Sports Network (Spectrum Ch. 2475/HD 1247 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 83/HD 1083) with Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Rick Neuheisel (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline).

National Radio: Westwood One Sports. Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst).

Local Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:30 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: cbssports.com

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: UA leads 5-0