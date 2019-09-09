Las Vegas Bowl? ESPN projects Warriors playing bowl game on mainland

It might only be Week 2 of the 2019 college football season, but it’s never too early to start looking at bowl game projections.

With a 2-0 record to start the season with two wins over Pac-12 opposition, ESPN college football experts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are optimistic about the Rainbow Warrior football team’s chances of making a bowl game, but not just any bowl game.

The Hawaii Bowl has been a staple for the ‘Bows throughout the program’s history, but Bonagura and Schlaback have Hawaii projected to play in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on December 21st.

As for a possible opponent for the Warriors, Boonagura has Washington vs. Hawaii while Schlabach has Stanford vs. Hawaii.

The Warriors will face a stiff test against yet another Pac-12 opponent in the aforementioned Washington Huskies this Saturday in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. HST.