University of Hawaii women’s volleyball standouts Kate Lang and Amber Igiede earned weekly honors from the Big West Conference on Monday.

Lang earned Setter of the Week for the fifth consecutive week, while Igiede won her third Offensive Player of the Week award.

Lang had 51 assists over the weekend, which included sweeps over Cal State Bakersfield and Cal State Northridge. Igiede continues to shine for UH, registering 25 kills over the weekend on 43 swings, committing just one error.

Hawaii is the de facto No. 33 team in the country after earning the eighth-most votes among teams voted outside of the AVCA Top 25. The Rainbow Wahine return to the road this week, where they face Long Beach State in a Friday showdown. First serve is set for 4 p.m. HST.