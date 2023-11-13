University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball players Tali Hakas and Kate Lang earned Big West weekly honors following victories at UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton this past weekend.

Hakas captured her first Big West Freshman of the Week award, while Lang collected her seventh Setter of the Week honor this season and ninth of her career.

Hakas got the start in UH’s last two road matches at UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton. Hakas combined for 22 kills, 15 digs, and two aces.

Junior setter Kate Lang totaled 79 assists. On defense, she was in on a career-high six blocks and filled out her stat line with eight digs, a kill and an ace against UC Irvine.

The Rainbow Wahine (19-8, 12-4) will close out their home schedule this weekend with matches against UC San Diego and Long Beach State on Friday and Saturday respectively.