Laie’s Wayne Taulapapa scores two touchdowns in season-opening win for Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 26: Wayne Taulapapa #21 of the Virginia Cavaliers rushes in the first half during a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Scott Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Laie native, Punahou alum and University of Virginia junior running back Wayne Taulapapa ran for two touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ 38-20 season-opening win over Duke on Saturday.

As the lead running back for UVA this season, Taulapapa carried the ball 16 times for a game-high 95 yards and two touchdowns.

UVA resumes its season next week when it pays a visit to No. 1 Clemson next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. HST on the ACC Network.