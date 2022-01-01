Laie’s Mika Tafua closes out college career at Rose Bowl

Laie native, Kamehameha graduate and standout Utah defensive lineman Mika Tafua played his final college game on Saturday, registering one tackle in a 48-45 loss to Ohio State at the Rose Bowl in what has already been considered one of the best games of the 2021-2022 season.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Tafua declared his intention to enter the 2022 NFL Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Additionally, Kahuku alum Aliki Vimahi had a tackle for the Utes. The matchup between Utah and Ohio State also featured brothers Aliki and Enokk Vimahi on opposite sidelines. Meanwhile, Halawa native Palaie Gaoteote also had a tackle for the Buckeyes.

Earlier in the day, Notre Dame defensive tackle and Kapolei alum Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa captained his final game for the Irish in a 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Tagovailoa-Amosa had five tackles (four solo) and a quarterback hurry. Saint Louis alum Jordan Botelho also had a tackle for Notre Dame.

To cap off Saturday’s slate of games, Baylor head coach and former Hawaii defensive coordinator Dave Aranda helmed the Bears to a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl to secure the first 12-win season in school history.