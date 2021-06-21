Laie’s Alohi Gilman to hold free camp on July 9 at Farrington High School

Alohi Gilman continues to give back.

The Kahuku alumnus and Los Angeles Chargers sophomore safety has shined a positive light on local charities and causes during his time in the spotlight. Last December, he wore cleats that benefitted Ho’ola Na Pua, a Hawaii-based organization that works to eliminate sex trafficking and providing care and resources for past victims.

In January, Gilman also gathered 200 new pairs of cleats to donate to the youth in his hometown of Laie.

For Gilman’s next charitable endeavor, he’s hosting a free camp at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium on July 9. While admission is free, donations will be made available to benefit the Hawaii Foodbank. Money and canned goods will be accepted. Registration for the camp can be done on Gilman’s website.

“By doing this free camp, partnering with Hawaiian Foodbank, I was able to tackle two things: First of all, I was able to give back to my community, to the state of Hawaii and second of all, give back to the kids,” Gilman told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Obviously we didn’t have football this past year and sports in general so no football in Hawaii is a tough year. I’m excited. To get this opportunity to share a little bit about what I do to prepare in the offseason, a lot of development and instruction, especially for the young guys. But the high school guys also get an opportunity to compete, potentially 247Sports, Rivals.com will be out there, so class of 2022 all the way through 2025 will get an opportunity to compete and hopefully get themselves out on the college recruiting radar and that’s huge. It was huge for me as a young kid, and I hope I’m able to give back in those ways to the kids.

“I’ve been in those shoes before, and it’s exciting to see I’m able to make an impact but being able to go home helps me reset myself, remember where I came from, my foundation from how I was built and where I come from so it also gave me that inspiration that man, I was once that kid and now I’m here going into Year 2 with the Chargers and I’m about to do big things.”