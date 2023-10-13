Punahou alumnus and Laie native Alaka’i Gilman made the game-winning play in Stanford’s shocking 46-43 victory over Colorado on Friday night, a contest the Cardinal had trailed 29-0 at halftime.

Gilman’s interception of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in double overtime set up Stanford’s game-winning field goal, a 31-yarder by Joshua Karty.

With the win, Stanford improved to 2-5 for the 2023 season. In addition to his interception, Gilman also finished with seven tackles (six solo).

Gilman is currently in his fourth year with the Cardinal, emerging as one of the team’s leaders at safety.