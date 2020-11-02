Lahainaluna’s Hercules Mata’afa steps up in big win for Minnesota Vikings

Hercules Mata’afa was ready when his number was called upon on Sunday, registering two tackles in a 28-22 upset victory for the Minnesota Vikings over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Packers dropped to 5-2 while the Vikings, who entered the season with high expectations, improved to 2-5 in a win over their NFC North rivals that they hope will get their season back on track.

Mata’afa, who played collegiately at Washington State after a standout prep career at Lahainaluna, was both the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Polynesian Football Hall of Fame College player of the Year in 2017. Despite his accolades, he went undrafted in 2018 before latching on with the Vikings.

Before getting a chance to prove himself in Minnesota, Mata’afa tore his ACL during OTAs in June 2018. After playing in six games during the 2019 season, Mata’afa was cut by the Vikings on Oct. 13 this year before signing with the practice squad two days later. Although he was practicing as a defensive tackle before his initial cut three weeks ago, Mata’afa lined up at defensive end and notched a career-high two tackles.

Before and after the game on Sunday, Mata’afa took to Twitter to express his excitement.

Emotional day for me really feel like i had my shot today i was close to many times need to turn those pressures into sacks if i get another chance — Hercules Mata'afa (@herculesuluao50) November 1, 2020

Here are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 8 of the NFL season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu injured his knee during the first quarter of a 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens as the Steelers improved to 7-0. Alualu’s status moving forward is unknown at this time.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was a candidate to see an increased role following the trade of fellow edge rusher Everson Griffen to the Lions. Although he played, he did not record any statistics in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as the Cowboys dropped to a disappointing 2-6.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner registered one tackle in a 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): The Jaguars were on bye during Week 8.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): The Texans were on bye during Week 8.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman did not record any statistics in a 31-30 win over the Denver Broncos.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had two tackles (one solo) in a 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started at left guard for the Eagles in a 23-9 win over their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, extending their division lead in the process.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp was moved back to the practice squad on Tuesday. Shortly after, Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu was released by the team.

On Saturday, Kemp was called up to the active roster but he did not record any statistics in a 35-9 win over the New York Jets.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was inactive in the Raiders’ 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was not active in the Broncos’ 31-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted a total of five times for 184 yards in a 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa had a successful first start in the NFL, completing 12 of his 22 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in a 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams that was aided by Miami’s play on defense and special teams. Although it wasn’t the same output many were used to seeing in terms of yardage, Tagovailoa will surely take it.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai had four tackles in a 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Manti Te’o, linebacker, Chicago Bears (Punahou)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)