Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football season wrapped up on Saturday with a Maui showdown between Lahainaluna and No. 11 Kamehameha-Maui. Both teams entered the contest undefeated, although the Warriors had already played five games compared the Lahainaluna’s two.

With the top spot in the MIL up for grabs, Lahainaluna prevailed over the Warriors 19-13, led by a forced turnover inside their own 10 with nine seconds left.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The rest of Saturday’s scores are below:

No. 1 Kahuku def. Leilehua, forfeit

No. 2 Mililani 74, Waipahu 18

No. 3 Campbell 68, Moanalua 3

No. 7 Kapolei 41, Waianae 7

No. 10 Kapaa 62, Kauai 6

No. 12 Kamehameha-Hawaii 50, Kau 8

Hana 45, Lanai 28

Hawaii Prep 24, Kohala 0

Damien 69, ‘Iolani 35

Kaiser 21, Kalaheo 14