Members of the Lahainaluna football team pose for a photo after its fourth straight state title.

After devastating wildfires impacted its community forever, members of the storied Lahainaluna football team weren’t sure if they would have a season in 2023.

On Friday, following multiple Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) meetings, the Lunas were given the go-ahead to take the field later on this fall.

The MIL football slate will begin next week, when Kamehameha-Maui plays Baldwin on Sept. 1.

Four weeks of games between MIL teams will take place before Lahainaluna takes the field on Sept. 30 against Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium.

The Lunas won four consecutive HHSAA Division II titles from 2016 to 2019 before moving up to Division I and reaching the championship game in their first year doing so in 2021.