Week 8 of the Hawaii high school football season wrapped up on Saturday etc.

No contest had more emotional attachment to it than Lahainaluna’s return to football, which occurred against Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium.

The Lunas triumphed 42-0 over Baldwin in their first game in 2023, a season that was delayed due to the devastating wildfires in Maui.

Below are the rest of Saturday’s scores. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout the night:

No. 1 Kahuku 59, Moanalua 0

No. 3 Punahou 42, No. 5 Saint Louis 28

No. 4 Mililani 62, Waianae 0

Molokai 40, Seabury Hall 14

Kamehameha-Hawaii 68, Kohala 6

Kau 54, Pahoa 28

Hawaii Prep 16, Honokaa 12

Kamehameha II 13, Punahou II 7

Kailua 50, Radford 7

Lanai at Hana, 6 p.m.