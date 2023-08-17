After another round of meetings in the MIL on Thursday, a resolution has yet to be reached as it pertains to a return to play for Maui’s fall sports teams.

At Lahainaluna in particular, where the most students were affected by the fires on Maui, members of the Lunas football team remain ready and eager to play.

There is currently no set date for when Lahainaluna’s football team can return to action, but the Lunas believe they are ready at a moment’s notice.

Despite the devastating circumstances, Lahainaluna head coach Dean Rickard believes football has the ability to heal his team; a vehicle to give his players hope and motivation during a difficult time.

“I have been contacted by some players and parents saying that the kids are ready to get back on the field and power through this tragedy as a way of healing and keeping their thoughts on something other than the devastation to our community,” Rickard told KHON2 in a statement on Thursday. “I’ve also reached out to our coaches and they too are ready to get back on the field as long as there’s support and buy in from the players and parents.

“Of course the main concern is that as much as we would like to continue with our season, we need to make sure all of the health and safety concerns are taken into consideration before that happens.

“All I know for now is that plans are being formulated to include Lahainaluna in this season’s MIL schedule. My understanding is that if it is a go, then we would be required to have 10 days of practice prior to the first game on a modified schedule yet to be determined.

“Apparently there has been a lot of misinformation circulating, and I believe the superintendent was here Tuesday to inspect all West Maui schools affected and determine its suitability to have its students return. We were informed that air and water quality tests were conducted and a decision will be made as soon as the results come back, hopefully by the end of the week.

Our Principal Richard Carosso and AD Jon Conrad are trying their our hardest to get the kids back to school as fast and safely as possible.”

Another MIL meeting will be held on Friday.