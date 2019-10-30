Lady ‘Bows soccer closes out regular season with Big West Conference Tournament berth on the line

The University of Hawai’i soccer team will close out its 2019 regular season schedule with a chance to capture a berth into the Big West Conference tournament with matches on the road at UC Davis and Long Beach State.

Match #16 Information:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (5-7-3, 3-1-2), UC Davis (7-10-0, 2-5-0)

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 31st, 2019, 2:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Aggie Soccer Field

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.tv

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: $9.00

Match #17 Information:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (5-7-3, 3-2-1), Long Beach State (4-11, 2-4)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 5:00 p.m. HT

WHERE: George Allen Field

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.tv

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: $10.00

Game Notes-

• UH went 0-1-1 in its final two home matches of the regular season, tying with Cal Poly and losing to UC Santa Barbara. The loss to the Gauchos was the first for the Rainbow Wahine since Sept. 22 against UCLA.

• The final two games of the season will determine either the ‘Bows destiny or their fate. Since joining the Big West in 2012, the program has never made the conference tournament, but 2019 has given them their best chance, entering the weekend at 3-1-2.

• Sophomore forward Kayla Ryan has stepped up as the go-to scorer for the ‘Bows as she leads the team with five on the season. Ryan is currently in a five-way tie for being fourth in the conference in scoring.

• In the all-time series, UH holds the upper hand by a game against UC Davis, breaking the tie at 3-3 last year with a 3-2 win at home. The last time UH won back-to-back matches in the series was in 2012 and 2013.

• In terms of the all-time series with Long Beach State, it’s the complete opposite as The Beach holds an 8-2-3 record against the ‘Bows. UH hasn’t beat LBSU since 2004 and have lost consecutive games, following a tie in 2016. UH has only one win at LBSU, and that occurred back in 2003.

WORKING TO MAKE HISTORY- The end of the 2018 season was a heart breaker for UH. Needing a win or a tie in the last match of the season against Cal State Fullerton, the ‘Bows lost 2-1 finishing at No. 5 in the Big West Standings. The 2019 campaign has provided hope as UH is off to its best start since joining the conference in 2012. With two matches to go, UH has complete control of its destiny to finish in the top four and make the conference for the first time in program history.

INDIVIDUAL HARDWARE- Throughout the 2019 season, UH has accounted for three weekly awards. Mata being deemed Defensive Player of the Week twice and Kayla Ryan being named Offensive Player of the Week once. UH had four All-Conference honorees a year ago, this season UH has the potential to match or exceed last year’s total with likes of Ryan, Morgan Meza, Eliza Ammendolia, Cristina Drossos, and others in the mix.