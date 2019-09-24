Lady ‘Bows prepare to open Big West Conference play on the road in Los Angeles this weekend

The No. 11 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-1) remains on the road to open their Big West season at Long Beach State (3-9) and CSUN (5-7). The Rainbow Wahine will kick things off at the Walter Pyramid against The Beach on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m. HT. UH will then take on the Matadors at the Matadome on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. HT.
Hawaii climbed to the No. 11 spot in the latest Top 25 standings, the highest ranking for the program since the ‘Bows finished at No. 7 in the final poll of the 2015 season.
Over the weekend, the Wahine defeated No. 19 Missouri in a five-set thriller before falling to No. 2 Baylor on Sunday in straight-sets.
According to junior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle, a big key to the team’s early season success has been the maturity of UH’s youngest players, as Amber Igiede, Hannah Hellvig, Riley Wagoner, and Tiffany Westerberg have all played a significant role on the court for the Lady ‘Bows.
“I think they’re doing extremely well, its kind of scary how well they’re doing because i’m used to always seeing freshman come in they just make like bonehead errors or like they freak out and they’re super stable,” Van Sickle told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “They’re very calm which is like super nice for all the older girls around because we don’t have to worry about them. so we can focus on like doing our jobs and like everyone’s really good at doing that. if they like weren’t as confident and everything it would just make it harder. that’s also like why i see the season going really well and even like next year and like the programs just building up.”
MATCH #12
TEAMS: No.11 Hawai’i (10-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (3-9, 0-0 Big West)
DATE: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT
SITE: Walter Pyramid (Long Beach, Calif)
RADIO: ESPN Honolulu will air the game with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play on 1420 AM or 92.7 FM.
AUDIO STREAMING: The match can be heard at ESPNHonolulu.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.
VIDEO STREAMING: UH’s match at Long Beach State will be televised on ESPN3 with Matt Brown handling the play-by-play and Brian Gimmillaro doing the color commentary. Fans can link to the match through the HawaiiAthletics.com schedule page.
TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.longbeachstate.com
LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available to BeachLiveStats.com
SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 35-18-1 overall record against The Beach. Last year defeated Long Beach State twice in four sets.
MATCH #13
TEAMS: No. 11 Hawai’i (10-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. CSUN (5-7, 0-0 Big West)
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019
TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT
SITE: The Matadome (Northridge, Calif)
RADIO: CBS Sport Radio Hawai’i will air the game with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play on AM 1500.
AUDIO STREAMING: The match can be heard at CBSSportsRadioHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.
VIDEO STREAMING: BigWest.tv
TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.gomatadors.com
LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available to www.gomatadors.com
SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 24-2 overall record against CSUN. Last season UH defeated the Matadors in four sets in Honolulu, and swept CSUN on their final regular season roadtrip in Northridge.
- GAME NOTES:
- The Rainbow Wahine are coming off their first loss of the season as they split their matches this past weekend at the Baylor Classic in Waco, Texas. Hawai’i was able to rally to come from behind to defeat No. 17 Missouri in five sets on Saturday, but fell to No. 5 Baylor in straight sets on Sunday. Hawai’i was one of just four undefeated teams left in the NCAA DI before falling to the Bears on Sunday.
- Despite suffering its first loss of the season on Sunday at No. 5 Baylor, Hawai’i climbed two spots to No. 11 in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. It is the highest ranking for the ‘Bows since finishing the 2015 season at No. 7. Baylor, who was ranked at No. 5 last week rose to No. 2 this week.
- Hawai’i enters this week tied atop the Big West standings with UC Santa Barbara with a 10-1 overall record.
- The Rainbow Wahine have been hosting a block party almost every game this season. The ‘Bows were out-blocked for the first time this season in their most recent match as Baylor, 9.0-to-7.5. Hawai’i is averaging 2.9 blocks per set as a team and through 11 matches has out-blocked their opponents 126.5-to-77.0. Last year the UH team, had 196.0 blocks all year in 27 matches.
- Leading Hawai’i on offense is freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig who has 127 kills through 11 matches. She is averaging 2.89 kills per set while hitting at a .241 clip She has also been in on 41 blocks (four solo) and has 90 digs and seven service aces. This past week, Hellvig opened the Baylor Classic with her third straight double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs. She finished the tourney with a team-high 24 kills to go with 13 digs and eight blocks from the rookie from Sweden. Hellvig already has recorded eight matches with double-digit kills–including the last four straight.
- Junior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle earned the Best Defender Award for the Baylor Classic this past week after recording a team-high 24 digs and seven blocks in two games. She also added 15 kills and an ace over the weekend. Overall, the Oregon transfer is third on the team with 93 kills, 100 digs and nine service aces. She also has 28 total blocks (two solo) and 15 assists overall.
- At the net, fellow freshman, middle blocker Amber Igiede has been a force to deal with for opposing hitters. Igiede leads Hawai’i with 51 total blocks (six solo). The rookie from Baton Rouge, La. also had contributed with 74 kills and is averaging 2.00 kills per set awhile hitting .388.
- UH’s senior setting duo of Bailey Choy and Norene Iosia have combined their efforts to issue out 465 assists. Choy has dished out 229 assists with a team-high 103 digs and 10 service aces. Iosia leads Hawai’i with 236 assists and 14 service aces. She also has 96 digs.
- Junior middle blocker Skyler Williams is second on the team with 41 total blocks and fourth on the team with 75 kills. Against Missouri this past week, Williams tied her career high with 13 kills.