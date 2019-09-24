Lady ‘Bows prepare to open Big West Conference play on the road in Los Angeles this weekend

The No. 11 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-1) remains on the road to open their Big West season at Long Beach State (3-9) and CSUN (5-7). The Rainbow Wahine will kick things off at the Walter Pyramid against The Beach on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m. HT. UH will then take on the Matadors at the Matadome on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. HT.

Hawaii climbed to the No. 11 spot in the latest Top 25 standings, the highest ranking for the program since the ‘Bows finished at No. 7 in the final poll of the 2015 season.

Over the weekend, the Wahine defeated No. 19 Missouri in a five-set thriller before falling to No. 2 Baylor on Sunday in straight-sets.

According to junior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle, a big key to the team’s early season success has been the maturity of UH’s youngest players, as Amber Igiede, Hannah Hellvig, Riley Wagoner, and Tiffany Westerberg have all played a significant role on the court for the Lady ‘Bows.

“I think they’re doing extremely well, its kind of scary how well they’re doing because i’m used to always seeing freshman come in they just make like bonehead errors or like they freak out and they’re super stable,” Van Sickle told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “They’re very calm which is like super nice for all the older girls around because we don’t have to worry about them. so we can focus on like doing our jobs and like everyone’s really good at doing that. if they like weren’t as confident and everything it would just make it harder. that’s also like why i see the season going really well and even like next year and like the programs just building up.”

MATCH #12

TEAMS: No.11 Hawai’i (10-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (3-9, 0-0 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: Walter Pyramid (Long Beach, Calif)

RADIO: ESPN Honolulu will air the game with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play on 1420 AM or 92.7 FM.

AUDIO STREAMING: The match can be heard at ESPNHonolulu.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

VIDEO STREAMING: UH’s match at Long Beach State will be televised on ESPN3 with Matt Brown handling the play-by-play and Brian Gimmillaro doing the color commentary. Fans can link to the match through the HawaiiAthletics.com schedule page.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.longbeachstate.com

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available to BeachLiveStats.com

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 35-18-1 overall record against The Beach. Last year defeated Long Beach State twice in four sets.

MATCH #13

TEAMS: No. 11 Hawai’i (10-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. CSUN (5-7, 0-0 Big West)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: The Matadome (Northridge, Calif)

RADIO: CBS Sport Radio Hawai’i will air the game with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play on AM 1500.

AUDIO STREAMING: The match can be heard at CBSSportsRadioHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

VIDEO STREAMING: BigWest.tv

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.gomatadors.com

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available to www.gomatadors.com

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 24-2 overall record against CSUN. Last season UH defeated the Matadors in four sets in Honolulu, and swept CSUN on their final regular season roadtrip in Northridge.