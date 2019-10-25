Lady ‘Bows play Cal Poly to 1-1 draw, remain unbeaten in Big West Conference

The University of Hawai’i soccer team played to its second consecutive tie as they finished in a 1-1 stalemate with visiting Cal Poly on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Wahine (5-6-3) played into overtime for the seventh time this season, expanding their record to 2-2-3 in extra time. The Mustangs (4-9-3) fell into the same situation as UH playing to their second straight tie. CP did falter the ‘Bows attempt to win consecutive matches for the first time in the series history.

The first goal of the night came early as Cal Poly jumped ahead in the seventh minute off a goal from Sidra Bugsch from an assist by Brooke Rubinstein. The Mustangs’ offensive attack subsided throughout the rest of the match due to aggressive play by UH in the second half.

#HawaiiWSoc remains unbeaten in the @BigWestWSOC as they finish with a tie against visiting Cal Poly. pic.twitter.com/4JIjaJ0GhP — Hawaii Soccer (@HawaiiWSoccer) October 25, 2019

As the ‘Bows battled for opportunities, the shots began to pile up as UH outshot the visitors in total 16-10. The 87th minute provided the spark from the home team, holding off the attempted upset. Junior Izzy Deutsch delivered a ball to the top of the box off a corner kick to junior Cristina Drossos. After Drossos corralled the ball, she delivered it to the front of the goal for a header by freshman Kelci Sumida tying the game at 1-1. Sumida’s acrobatic equalizer was her fourth of the season, tying sophomore Kayla Ryan for the team lead in goals.

The two overtime periods saw much of the same action as the Mustangs had one scoring opportunity stopped by the UH backline. CP returned the favor on numerous UH scoring threats, leading to the eventual final.

With the exception to the early goal, senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata kept CP in check, totaling five saves on the night. Mata continues to lead the Big West Conference in saves with 81.

As a result of the tie, UH moves down to No. 3 in the conference standings, but does hold the tiebreaker over CSUN. The Matadors pushed ahead of UH in the standings by one point after a 1-0 victory over UC Irvine.

UH will look towards Sunday for its final home match of the season with a visit from UC Santa Barbara at 5:00 p.m. HT. The match will air live on Spectrum Sports, and six seniors will be honored after the match with senior day festivities.