Lady ‘Bows look to keep the ‘Block Party’ going into Big West Conference play this weekend

The No. 11 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-1) remains on the road to open their Big West season at Long Beach State (3-9) and CSUN (5-7). The Rainbow Wahine will kick things off at the Walter Pyramid against The Beach on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m. HT. UH will then take on the Matadors at the Matadome on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. HT.

The Rainbow Wahine have been hosting a block party almost every game this season. The ‘Bows were out-blocked for the first time this season in their most recent match at Baylor, 9.0-to-7.5.

WELCOME TO THE BLOCK PARTY!!! pic.twitter.com/q9AX2kGfEJ — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) August 31, 2019

Hawai’i is averaging 2.9 blocks per set as a team and through 11 matches has out-blocked their opponents 126.5-to-77.0. It is the most team blocks that UH has had since 2015 when UH had 130 total blocks through the first 11 matches. That season, UH lead the NCAA in blocks per set for much of the season and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the nation with 3.06 blocks per set.

Currently the Rainbow Wahine are ranked at No. 10 in the NCAA with 2.88 blocks per set.

That block tho 🙌🏽🙌🏽

6 blocks for @HawaiiWVB thus far

🏐🏐🏐#HawaiiWVB pic.twitter.com/91FHXfTfqP — Spectrum Sports HI (@specsportshi) August 31, 2019





MATCH #12

TEAMS: No.11 Hawai’i (10-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (3-9, 0-0 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: Walter Pyramid (Long Beach, Calif)

RADIO: ESPN Honolulu will air the game with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play on 1420 AM or 92.7 FM.

AUDIO STREAMING: The match can be heard at ESPNHonolulu.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

VIDEO STREAMING: UH’s match at Long Beach State will be televised on ESPN3 with Matt Brown handling the play-by-play and Brian Gimmillaro doing the color commentary. Fans can link to the match through the HawaiiAthletics.com schedule page.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.longbeachstate.com

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available to BeachLiveStats.com

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 35-18-1 overall record against The Beach. Last year defeated Long Beach State twice in four sets.



MATCH #13

TEAMS: No. 11 Hawai’i (10-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. CSUN (5-7, 0-0 Big West)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: The Matadome (Northridge, Calif)

RADIO: CBS Sport Radio Hawai’i will air the game with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play on AM 1500.

AUDIO STREAMING: The match can be heard at CBSSportsRadioHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

VIDEO STREAMING: BigWest.tv

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.gomatadors.com

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available to www.gomatadors.com

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 24-2 overall record against CSUN. Last season UH defeated the Matadors in four sets in Honolulu, and swept CSUN on their final regular season roadtrip in Northridge.



GAME NOTES: