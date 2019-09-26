Lady ‘Bows look to keep the ‘Block Party’ going into Big West Conference play this weekend

The No. 11 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-1) remains on the road to open their Big West season at Long Beach State (3-9) and CSUN (5-7). The Rainbow Wahine will kick things off at the Walter Pyramid against The Beach on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m. HT. UH will then take on the Matadors at the Matadome on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. HT.
The Rainbow Wahine have been hosting a block party almost every game this season. The ‘Bows were out-blocked for the first time this season in their most recent match at Baylor, 9.0-to-7.5.
Hawai’i is averaging 2.9 blocks per set as a team and through 11 matches has out-blocked their opponents 126.5-to-77.0. It is the most team blocks that UH has had since 2015 when UH had 130 total blocks through the first 11 matches. That season, UH lead the NCAA in blocks per set for much of the season and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the nation with 3.06 blocks per set.
Currently the Rainbow Wahine are ranked at No. 10 in the NCAA with 2.88 blocks per set.
MATCH #12
TEAMS: No.11 Hawai’i (10-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (3-9, 0-0 Big West)
DATE: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT
SITE: Walter Pyramid (Long Beach, Calif)
RADIO: ESPN Honolulu will air the game with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play on 1420 AM or 92.7 FM.
AUDIO STREAMING: The match can be heard at ESPNHonolulu.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.
VIDEO STREAMING: UH’s match at Long Beach State will be televised on ESPN3 with Matt Brown handling the play-by-play and Brian Gimmillaro doing the color commentary. Fans can link to the match through the HawaiiAthletics.com schedule page.
TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.longbeachstate.com
LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available to BeachLiveStats.com
SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 35-18-1 overall record against The Beach. Last year defeated Long Beach State twice in four sets.
MATCH #13
TEAMS: No. 11 Hawai’i (10-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. CSUN (5-7, 0-0 Big West)
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019
TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT
SITE: The Matadome (Northridge, Calif)
RADIO: CBS Sport Radio Hawai’i will air the game with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play on AM 1500.
AUDIO STREAMING: The match can be heard at CBSSportsRadioHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.
VIDEO STREAMING: BigWest.tv
TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.gomatadors.com
LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available to www.gomatadors.com
SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 24-2 overall record against CSUN. Last season UH defeated the Matadors in four sets in Honolulu, and swept CSUN on their final regular season roadtrip in Northridge.
GAME NOTES:
- Despite suffering its first loss of the season on Sunday at No. 5 Baylor, Hawai’i climbed two spots to No. 11 in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. It is the highest ranking for the ‘Bows since finishing the 2015 season at No. 7. Baylor, who was ranked at No. 5 last week rose to No. 2 after sweeping both No. 17 Missouri and Hawai’i. The Rainbow Wahine enters this week tied atop the Big West standings with UC Santa Barbara with a 10-1 overall record.
- The Rainbow Wahine have been hosting a block party almost every game this season. The ‘Bows were out-blocked for the first time this season in their most recent match at Baylor, 9.0-to-7.5. Hawai’i is averaging 2.9 blocks per set as a team and through 11 matches has out-blocked their opponents 126.5-to-77.0. It is the most team blocks that UH has had since 2015 when UH had 130 total blocks through the first 11 matches. That season, UH lead the NCAA in blocks per set for much of the season and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the nation with 3.06 blocks per set. Currently the Rainbow Wahine are ranked at No. 10 in the NCAA with 2.88 blocks per set.
- Leading Hawai’i on offense is freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig who has 127 kills through 11 matches. She is averaging 2.89 kills per set while hitting at a .241 clip She has also been in on 41 blocks (four solo), has 90 digs and seven service aces. This past week, Hellvig opened the Baylor Classic with her third straight double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs. She finished the tourney with a team-high 24 kills to go with 13 digs and eight blocks. Hellvig already has recorded eight matches with double-digit kills–including the last four straight.
- Junior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle earned the Best Defender Award for the Baylor Classic this past week after recording a team-high 24 digs and seven blocks in two games. She also added 15 kills and an ace over the weekend. Overall, the Oregon transfer is third on the team with 93 kills, 100 digs and nine service aces. She also has 28 total blocks (two solo) and 15 assists overall.
- At the net, freshman middle blocker Amber Igiede has been a force to deal with for opposing hitters. Igiede leads Hawai’i with 51 total blocks (six solo). The rookie from Baton Rouge, La. also has contributed with 74 kills and is averaging 2.00 kills per set while hitting an efficient .388.
- UH’s senior setting duo of Bailey Choy and Norene Iosia have combined their efforts to issue out 465 assists. Choy has dished out 229 assists with a team-high 103 digs and 10 service aces. Che has recorded five double-doubles already this season–the last coming against Utah Valley with 20 assists and 14 digs. Iosia leads Hawai’i with 236 assists and 14 service aces. She also has 96 digs. Iosia has recorded four double-doubles. She enters the game with 48 career double-doubles and five triple-doubles under her belt. For her career, Iosia needs just 60 digs to become the 15th member of UH’s 1,000 Dig Club. The last Rainbow Wahine to achieve that milestone was Savanah Kahakai two years ago in 2017.
- Junior middle blocker Skyler Williams is second on the team with 41 total blocks and fourth on the team with 75 kills. Against Missouri this past week, Williams tied her career high with 13 kills. Overall, for her career, Williams has 170 kills and 111 total blocks in 111 sets played.
- Coming into the season, the ‘Bows biggest question was how their nine newcomers (including five freshmen) would gel with the seven returnees and how the team would perform at game time. But the new Wahine have answered all doubters and have proven that they can play at this level and together as a team.
- The nine newcomers account for 490 of UH’s 601 kills which is 81% of UH’s offense. The nine also account for 468 of UH’s 652 digs (72%); and 104 of the team’s 126.5 total blocks (82%). The five freshmen alone have combined for 285 kills, 207 digs and 75 total blocks.
- Six rotation outside hitter Riley Wagoner has been unflappable, She has played in all but one set this season and has accumulated 56 kills with 23 assists (third on the team) with 101 digs (second on the team) and 24 total blocks. Wagoner may not produce eye-popping numbers, but she quietly does her job on the court.