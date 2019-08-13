LA Rams to open fan pop-up shop ahead of Saturday’s NFL preseason game against Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) makes a catch during practice for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Los Angeles Rams will host a pop-up shop for fans at Royal Hawaiian Center from Wednesday, August 14th-Saturday, August 17th ahead of their NFL preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium.

The shop will offer official team logo items, as well as meet-and-greet sessions with former players.

“Hawaii has a great affinity for the National Football League, having hosted the Pro Bowl for decades, and we’re excited to have the Rams Hale at Royal Hawaiian Center,” said general manager Marleen Akau. “Kamaʻāina and visitors headed to Saturday’s game can really get into the spirit of things with all the shop has to offer.”

The Rams Hale opens on Wednesday 10 a.m. with an appearance by Rampage, the team’s mascot, and Rams cheerleaders.

The store will also host meet-and-greets as follows:

Former Rams linebacker and University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior Pisa Tinoisamoa: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

NFL Hall of Fame legend and six-time Pro Bowler Eric Dickerson: Friday, Aug. 16, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Fan Rally at the Rams Hale. Rams cheerleaders and Rampage will join Dickerson, along with live music, giveaways and more.

“Rams Hale is one part of our week-long celebration in Hawai‘i and we are thrilled to give our fans more ways to get closer to their favorite team,” said Rams VP & GM, Merchandise Tyrel Kirkham.

In addition to the pop-up shop and in-store appearances, local artist Jesse Velasquez has been commissioned by the Rams to create a mural to commemorate the team’s first preseason game in Hawaii.

Velasquez will be live painting his piece from Tuesday to Thursday in Building A Level 3 of Royal Hawaiian Center.

The Rams Hale is located in Building A Level 1 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Wednesday- Saturday while supplies last.