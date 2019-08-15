LA Clippers return to Honolulu for training camp, tickets on sale next week

The Los Angeles Clippers will host their third annual training camp trip to Hawaii which will include a preseason game against Russell Westbrook, James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Thursday, October 3td at 7:00 p.m. HT at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Clippers will also go up against the Chinese Basketball Association’s (CBA) Shanghai Sharks, owned and run by retired NBA star Yao Ming, on Sunday, October 6th at 1:00 p.m. HT.

Tickets for the Clippers’ Hawaii games, which start as low as $8, will go on sale Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. HT/3:00 p.m. PT at www.clippers.com/hawaii.

“All of Clipper Nation is excited to return to the Hawaiian Islands this fall,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “Every year, we hear from our players, fans and staff about how much they look forward to starting the season in Honolulu. While in Hawaii, our players have the opportunity to grow together as a team, our fans are able to enjoy the hospitality of the islands – plus Clippers basketball – and we leave with a lasting spirit of Aloha.”

As part of the agreement between the Clippers and HTA, the Clippers will host a youth basketball clinic and a coaches clinic in Hawaii and also refurbish a local school’s computer lab.

“It’s important to us that the relationships we have with sports teams, like the Clippers, impact the community,” said Chris Tatum, President and CEO of Hawaii Tourism Authority. “Through this meaningful partnership between Hawaii Tourism and the Clippers, not only will fans see great basketball, but we will work hand-in-hand with the team to engage with the community by holding clinics for kids and coaches, and doing something special for a local school.”

The Clippers finished the 2018-19 season with a 48-34 record and earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, becoming the fifth team in NBA history to win at least 45 games without an All-Star.

The team signed two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and added six-time All-Star Paul George in a trade this offseason. Additionally, the team re-signed Patrick Beverley, JaMychal Green, Rodney McGruder and Ivica Zubac, added Maurice Harkless via trade,acquired Mfiondu Kabengele and drafted Terance Mann in the 2019 NBA Draft.