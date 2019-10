WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 03: Kurt Suzuki #28 of the Washington Nationals celebrates a walk off three run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on September 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki is expected to start in Tuesday’s Wild Card matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Suzuki has dealt with a right elbow injury for the past few weeks but still managed to play over the weekend and even hit a homerun in the regular season-finale for the Nationals.

Obviously, the real question with Suzuki is his arm, not his bat. But it's going to be awfully tempting to keep that bat in Tuesday's lineup, not to mention have him catching Scherzer as he's done the majority of the season. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) September 29, 2019

Kurt Suzuki will start tomorrow night and catch Max Scherzer, per Davey Martinez. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) September 30, 2019

The Nationals will take on the Brewers tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:08 HST.