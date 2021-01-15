Kurt Suzuki agrees to one-year deal with Angels

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Kurt Suzuki #28 of the Washington Nationals reacts after running the bases from hitting a solo homerun in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 20, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Kurt Suzuki has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $1.5 million on Friday, according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Suzuki, a Maui native and Baldwin graduate, has 14 years of MLB experience. He was most recently a member of the Washington Nationals, where the catcher helped the franchise win their first World Series in 2019.

After a stellar college career at Cal State Fullerton where he won the Johnny Bench Award as the nation’s top catcher during his junior season, Suzuki was selected in the second round of the 2004 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Suzuki was named an All-Star as a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2014. In 2020, he hit .270 in 30 games played with two home runs.

The Angels went 26-34 in 2020 and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year, leading to an overhaul in the front office that led to hiring Perry Minasian as the team’s new general manager.