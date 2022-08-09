For the first time three decades the Wildcats are on the prowl across the Pacific Ocean as the Konawaena High School football team has hit the road for a game on Friday night in Utah.

The defending BIIF Division I champions left the islands on Sunday, arriving in West Valley City for a game against Granger High School.

Outside of school work and practice, the program which has more than 25 players that have never left the State of Hawaii, has planned a number of activities including collegiate visits and sight seeing around the area.

According to head coach Brad Uemoto, it’s paramount that the trip provides experiences that will not only last a lifetime but also go well beyond the game of football.

“We ultimately planned this trip after the state tournament loss last year to Lahainaluna. Sitting in the lobby of the hotel and saying maybe we’ll take a trip to the mailand and get this senior class some experience not only football wise but for life,” Uemoto told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It’s a great group of kids that have been around the program for four years now and so we sort of like this was a group that we were going to start it with and it’s the first trip that we have taken out of state for over 30 years now for Konawaena.”

As for the football field, the Wildcats are taking the trip seriously and takes great pride in having the opportunity to not only represent the Big Island but the entire state.

“Our kids just being from such a small town to represent the state of Hawaii, it’s a really good experience for them and they definitely feel the weight of that. Just knowing that Hawaii high school football it’s definitely been on the map and so we want to replicate what other teams have done on the continent as well.”

Kickoff between Konawaena and Granger is scheduled for 3:00pm HST.