Kona Oliveira makes Bellator return this December

Oahu native Kona Oliveira is getting another crack at Bellator glory this December as he takes on Reno Remigio in a welterweight bout in the promotion’s return to Honolulu later this year.

Oliviera (1-2) is currently 0-2 in his Bellator career and will look to rebound from his latest submission loss back in July to Joseph Holmes. Remigio, also a Hawaii native, is fighting for the first time since a 2018 victory over Fatu Tuitasi.

The Bellator Hawaii card will be headlined by Punahou graduate Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who is set to defend her flyweight title against Kate Jackson at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on December 21st.