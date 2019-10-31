Kona Oliveira makes Bellator return this December

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Oahu native Kona Oliveira is getting another crack at Bellator glory this December as he takes on Reno Remigio in a welterweight bout in the promotion’s return to Honolulu later this year. 

Oliviera (1-2) is currently 0-2 in his Bellator career and will look to rebound from his latest submission loss back in July to Joseph Holmes. Remigio, also a Hawaii native, is fighting for the first time since a 2018 victory over Fatu Tuitasi. 

The Bellator Hawaii card will be headlined by Punahou graduate Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who is set to defend her flyweight title against Kate Jackson at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on December 21st. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story